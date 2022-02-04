It was no longer a mystery, because it was the same Danilo Petrucci he had anticipated it on several occasions, but now there are also official trappings: the Terni rider’s 2022 will be in Stars and Stripes, because a few minutes ago his arrival in MotoAmerica was announced.

After the variation on the theme at the Dakar, where he was the great revelation with the victory in the fifth stage, “Petrux” will be back on track immediately and will do so riding a Ducati Panigale V4R with the colors of the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Team, in which will take the place of Loris Baz, who returned to the World Championship with Bonovo’s BMW.

“I am delighted to be racing with Ducati again, and I would like to thank all the people at Ducati who made this project possible,” said Petrucci. “I talked about this project with Eraldo Ferracci at the Circuit of The Americas last year and with all the management starting with Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi, and they were really happy to have me back at edge “, said the 31-year-old, who therefore also returns to Ducati orbit after the KTM parenthesis of 2021 and the Dakar, in which, however, the spark did not strike with the Mattighofen manufacturer.

Read also:

“I want to keep having fun and keep riding my bike, so I chose this project to have a new experience on the human side. I will live in America, this is something new and exciting for me, so I am very curious and eager to start” added Danilo, who had already said in an interview with Motorsport.com that he was looking for a life experience.

“The 2021 season has been a great learning year for us,” said team principal Bobby Shek, fresh from fourth in the championship with Baz. “I am proud of our team and what we have achieved. Our goal was to build a good database of data and we have achieved that and more.”

“I don’t remember another team in their first year of Superbike able to reach nine podiums. For 2022, we are returning with a new bike and another very talented rider and we are ready to build on 2021. We are thrilled to have Danilo on board. and we look forward to the challenge and the opportunity, “he concluded.

For the first contact with the Panigale V4R Petrucci will not have to wait too long, given that he will be involved in the SBK tests that will take place next week in Portimao.