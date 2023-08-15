Now it’s official, Neymar leaves PSG and joins Al-Hilal. Thus ends, after six not always easy seasons, the adventure of the Brazilian who joins the parade of stars in the Saudi Pro League. The new club tweeted a video with special effects and highly motivating music that ends with Neymar saying: “I’m here in Sadi Arabia, and I’m a Hilali.” According to the Brazilian media O Ney should be presented on Friday or Saturday, the latter day in which he could also take the field for a few minutes in the championship match that Al Hilal will play at home against Al Fayha. The agreement between Nwymar and his new club should have a two-year duration for a total fee of 320 million euros which includes signing bonuses, salary and various commitments of a commercial nature and as a testimonial of the host country.