The Brazilian appears in a video posted by the Saudi club: “I’m here in Arabia, I’m a Hilali”. The president of the Parisian club Al-Khelaïfi: “He will always be a legend for us, it’s difficult to say goodbye”
Now it’s official, Neymar leaves PSG and joins Al-Hilal. Thus ends, after six not always easy seasons, the adventure of the Brazilian who joins the parade of stars in the Saudi Pro League. The new club tweeted a video with special effects and highly motivating music that ends with Neymar saying: “I’m here in Sadi Arabia, and I’m a Hilali.” According to the Brazilian media O Ney should be presented on Friday or Saturday, the latter day in which he could also take the field for a few minutes in the championship match that Al Hilal will play at home against Al Fayha. The agreement between Nwymar and his new club should have a two-year duration for a total fee of 320 million euros which includes signing bonuses, salary and various commitments of a commercial nature and as a testimonial of the host country.
“It’s hard to say goodbye to a club legend, Neymar will be forever,” said PSG president and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. “I will never forget the day he arrived, nor how much he gave to our club and the our project over the past six years. We have experienced extraordinary moments, Neymar will always be part of our history. I would like to thank him and his family. We wish him the best for the future and for his next adventure.”
