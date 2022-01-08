Now it’s official: Lorenzo Insigne will play for Toronto FC. Through a press release published on its official website, the Canadian club makes it known that it has registered the captain of Napoli, who will move to Mls when the contract with the Neapolitan club expires. Insigne has signed a four-year contract starting from 1 July 2022. “I wanted to greet ‘everyone’ (a typical Neapolitan expression, ed ) Toronto fans, I’m happy for this new adventure, I wanted to thank the club and see you in July. All for one “, his first words in a video.

President

–

“It is a historic and exciting day for our club – exults Bill Manning, president of the Canadian club – Lorenzo is a world-class forward, at the height of his career. He was European champion with Italy and played on more prestigious stages with Napoli. He has the talent to change games, plays with joy and passion and our fans will love him. ” “We can’t wait for Lorenzo to join us in the summer – Toronto FC manager and ds Bob Bradley is ready to welcome him – His ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates is special. Having observed him for many years , I also know that he is a player who puts himself at the service of the team. Lorenzo is the kind of player you go to the stadium for, because every time he gets the chance, he does something unforgettable. “