“The US: Ancona announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the First Team to coach Marco Donadel, a former Fiorentina midfielder who has joined the red and white club until the end of the current football season, 2022/23”. With this press release, the team that plays in Serie C has welcomed the former Fiorentina midfielder. A new adventure is ready for Donadel, who has left important memories in Florence.