Now it’s official: Alessandro Agostini is the new Cagliari coach, he takes the place of the sacked Walter Mazzarri. Agostini is already on the pitch in Asseminello today to direct the resumption of training. Red and blue flag, with Cagliari he made 298 appearances as a footballer over 9 seasons.

Staff

Agostini began his career as a coach in the club’s youth teams: during the 2017-18 season he joined the technical staff of the first team, in the following two years he was assistant manager of the Primavera, second in the standings in 2019-20, then coach in first. In the current championship, he led the group until the achievement of the mathematical certainty of the playoffs, reached four days early. Mister Agostini will make use of the experience of two other symbolic figures, inside the club: Daniele Conti, today already the technical coordinator of the Primavera, and Andrea Cossu, coordinator of the scouting area, will work closely with the staff and team. The assistant coach will be Michele Filippi; technical collaborator Alberto Piras. Confirmed goalkeeper coach Walter Bressan; the athletic trainers Mauro Baldus and Francesco Fois.