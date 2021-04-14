In case we did not have enough with the cisco that has been mounted in Europe with the AstraZeneca drug, now we are receiving a second wave of uncertainty from the other side of the Atlantic about the vaccine from Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of the US giant Johnson & Johnson. It is the vaccine that Europe was waiting for today as April water, with millions of deliveries of the first single-dose injection, a formidable tool against SARS-CoV-2, effective and easily distributed. Stop the machines. Yesterday, Tuesday, we learned that the two relevant agencies in the United States, the FDA (drugs) and the CDC (disease prevention), recommended temporarily suspending vaccination with Janssen in their country. Another stumble that economists’ calculations had not counted, technically correct, but inapplicable to this real world where things often fail, lag, get lost in the labyrinth. Janssen won’t be here today.

The first thing that strikes about this new stop is the same thing that already collided with the hasty domino in which European governments fell one after another when they recently suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca: that the numbers do not add up. The North American pharmacovigilance services have detected six cases of thrombi among the seven million citizens who have received the Janssen vaccine. That’s less than one thrombus per million vaccinated, or 0.0001%. The probability that an unvaccinated person will die from covid is around 1%, or 10,000 times more. It is not understood that a vital vaccination campaign is stopped, suspended or made difficult by such an extremely low risk. It is much easier for you to die at home by changing a light bulb, or by taking contraceptives, aspirin and paracetamol. It doesn’t make the slightest sense.

Of course you have to investigate possible side effects, however rare they are, but stopping a vaccine causes a thousand times more damage than giving it

It is true that here we are facing an even more serious problem than Europe’s stoppage with AstraZeneca. In the case of AstraZeneca, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has never recommended suspending the administration of the drug, but rather investigating the cases. In the case of the United States, it is its own scientific agencies that have ordered the vaccination with Janssen to stop. This is even less understood than that of Europe, because the fda and the CDC is a worldwide scientific reference. Of course, you have to investigate possible side effects, however rare, but stopping a vaccine causes a thousand times more damage than giving it. The covid has killed three million people in the world and park one of the most valuable vaccines to avoid a thrombus per million vaccinated borders on the obscene. Hopefully the confusion clears up soon.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at the Reflections on the Pandemic by Anthony Fauci, legendary head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases of the United States, and one of the few people who dared to confront the previous tenant of the White House, Donald Trump. Fauci praises the rapid development of coronavirus vaccines, but recalls that the ultimate reason for its success is the decades of basic research that preceded it. Let’s not throw all that away.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.