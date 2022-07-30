CDMX.- In Mexico, many of its inhabitants fight to preserve the dishes of their indigenous ancestors, which must compete with the foods of our times such as pizza, hamburgers and soft drinks.

Among the Mexicans who are struggling to preserve their traditions is Mirian Arista Ortega, a 37-year-old cook who, like her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, has spent her entire life in the kitchen preparing succulent moles and quesadillas with ancestral products such as quelite, which is a tender edible leaf, or huitlacochewhich is a fungus found on the ears of corn.

Arista Ortega joined fifty chefs, restaurateurs and small businessmen who participated in a pre-Hispanic food fair organized by the mayor’s office of the municipality of Iztapalapato the east of the Mexican capital, to promote traditional Mexican dishes that are losing ground every day compared to the foods of modern times, as recognized by the mayor of the town, Clara Brugada.

“This is part of a strategy to recover all the traditions of our original peoples,” said Brugada.

The growing increase in the consumption of processed foods and soft drinks among Mexicans has drawn the attention of the authorities, including the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich has used its morning conferences to alert the population about the health risks of modern food.

“There was no proper diet, there was no exercise and obesity increased in children and young people,” López Obrador said in July last year when defending the action carried out by the renowned Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldowho during a press conference preferred water instead of a Coca-Cola.

Immersed between the heady aroma of cooked corn tortillas and the bustle of hundreds of people gathered on an esplanade in Iztapalapa, Arista Ortega crushes with her hands, with enviable agility, a mass of blue corn and then cooks it on a comal or griddle. metal and prepare a quelite stuffed with quelites, nopales and huitlacoche.

“The beans, the huitlacoche, the quelites, have many vitamins that now processed foods do not have,” said the cook, assuring that many of the culinary traditions have been lost among the new generations of Mexicans “because now it is easier to make a Maruchan soup (instant noodles) or run to the corner to buy a hamburger”.

Another of those who defends traditional Mexican food is Gustavo Guerrero, who for thirty years has run the Ayluardo’s restaurant in Iztapalapa, which has among its emblematic dishes the “ahuautle” pancakes, a word that comes from Nahuatl —a group of indigenous languages ​​closely interrelated spoken in Mexico and Central America—and which means water amaranth.

The ahuautle, which some also know as the “Mexican caviar”, is a fly egg that is extracted from a branch that is cultivated in the lake area of ​​Lake Texcoco, located in the northwest of the Valley of Mexico, and other regions of Mexico.

According to historians, the ahuautle began to be consumed during pre-Hispanic times and was one of the favorite dishes of Moctezuma, emperor of the Mexica empire, who delighted in consuming it fresh from the lake at breakfast time.

Guerrero, 61, said that although “Mexican caviar” is grown four months a year, during the rainy season that begins in July, he always tries to have ahuautle pancakes on his menu to “preserve our traditions.”