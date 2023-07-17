The telenovela, one of the many of the Inter summer, is over. André Onana is now a full-fledged Manchester United player: he will defend goal for the team led by his old master Erik Ten Hag. A few minutes ago the two managements filed the final details and the Cameroonian goalkeeper also found his personal understanding for the new contract with the Red Devils. In short, what little was missing was put in place during Sunday. The sides had come very close day after day almost touching each other and only a small English raise was expected to get to checkers. Here, with the latest diplomatic effort came the final agreement for a transfer that goes beyond 50 million, including easy-to-reach bonuses. For Inter, pure capital gain and balm for the accounts: André had been picked up a year earlier by Ajax for free.

future

—

There will be 4 payment tranches and the solidarity contribution divided between the clubs. Meanwhile Onana, who has returned to training at the Pinetina today as well, is preparing the trip across the Channel for visits once the necessary documents have been obtained. The goal is to be able to leave with United on Wednesday for the tour of the United States. Today he said goodbye to his teammates and finished emptying the locker full of last year’s memories. Meanwhile, Inter is already thinking concretely about the future: Yann Sommer, a Swiss expert owned by Bayern, will be the heir. He has a clause of 6 million and the Bavarians won’t make a fuss despite Neuer’s physical problems: the latest negotiations between two clubs that are more than friends, almost allies, could serve for a quick resolution. Then the more complex attempt to reach the 21-year-old Trubin of Shakhtar: here too there is strong faith in the Inter world.