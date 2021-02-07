The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the middle, along with the general secretaries of UGT and CC OO (on the left), Pepe Álvarez and Unai Sordo, and the presidents of CEOE and Cepyme, Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva, in La Moncloa. Chema Moya / EFE

Without health there is no economy or employment. That is the first premise. The economic and social recovery of Spain depends immediately on the success of the vaccination process of our population until we can reach a collective immunity that allows us to recover a certain civil normality. There is no higher priority for our country than that. But until this collective immunity is achieved, frivolizing with the measures to contain the pandemic can only lead to lengthening …