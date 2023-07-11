













Now it is impossible to access 87% of classic video games







These organisms of USA They look for a way for videogames that have been around for a long time to not disappear and somehow preserve them for the works that they are.

However, according to the information revealed, the remaining 13% of video games are accessible through re-releases on modern platforms or through official emulation services. However, there are no other methods and means to be able to play the rest of the titles.

Source: Video Game History Foundation.

This study was carried out to demonstrate that there are many titles in danger of being lost. Even the aforementioned organizations should have the same resources to be able to preserve the games in the same way that other media do, such as books, movies or newspapers.

The documentation included more than 4,000 games released before 2010, including all the titles that came out on the Game Boy in the United States. Just to understand the impact, 14% of silent films from 1912 to 1929 are still around, compared to 13% of games from the 1980s to 2010.

To the modern gamer’s eye, this shouldn’t be a problem to worry about, especially since digital games are so accessible, albeit with their respective cons.

Digital video games and current models do not help to preserve video games

Since the generation of the PS3 and the Xbox 360 there is a problem and that is that video game licenses bring a legend in which technically the disc becomes a key just so you can play, turning into a kind of “life” income. or until servers last.

This happens a lot with digital games that, although they can sometimes be very cheap, in reality these items do not belong to you. In the event that a server goes down or the item is removed from a store, then you will not be able to access it again in the future.

There are some companies that have made efforts to keep these servers alive, but in reality, this has not helped and the expenses have become more than excessive.

For the moment, all that remains is to wait for solutions to be found, because it seems difficult for the preservation of video games to continue due to the way in which the industry has evolved.

