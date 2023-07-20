Neighbors of Francisco Villa street in the syndicate of Bamoas StationThey also joined the general outcry against the Jumapag to remedy the serious problem of sewage leakage that exists throughout the municipality, where they are no exception. because every year the same problem is presented to them on these dates, when the pestilential liquid sprouts in the records of their homes, and although the authorities already have this record, they do nothing to anticipate and fix the situation, so they have them living among the fetid odors.

The worst of the case is that children and older adults have been getting sick to their stomachs regularly because they are absorbing that unpleasant aroma, coupled with the fact that they can no longer stand flies, and The health authorities have not even ordered them to be fumigated, therefore, a possible outbreak of dengue is also latent in Estación Bamoa.

