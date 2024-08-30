Mexico City.- Javier Aguirre’s first roster of players as Mexico coach contained few new developments but confirmed that the absences of some veterans, such as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, could be permanent. Aguirre called on 16 players who attended the recent Copa América, where El Tri failed in the first round. There were no more, probably, because captain Edson Álvarez is recovering from an injury he suffered during the continental tournament. The squad for next month’s friendlies against New Zealand and Canada also did not include naturalized players as many had hoped, so the presence of Argentine striker Germán Berterame, among others, will have to wait. Before beginning his third term in charge of the Mexican National Team, Aguirre did not explain the reasoning behind his calls and the debate was left open. What’s up with Chucky? One of the expected returns to El Tri was that of Hirving Lozano given his good start to the season with PSV Eindhoven, but his notable absence begins to suggest that the doors may be closed for the striker. After openly criticizing former coach Jaime Lozano’s tactical approach in the final of the Concacaf Nations League last March, Lozano was ruled out of playing in the Copa America. It was argued that the intention was to give opportunities to other players and because ‘Chucky’ was finalizing his signing with San Diego FC of the MLS, the club he will join next year. With the dismissal of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano, the arrival of Aguirre and as PSV’s top scorer, his return seemed imminent, especially since one of the weak points of the National Team in the Copa América was the lack of goals. Aguirre is unlikely to reveal the real reasons. One of his common phrases is to say “I only speak about the players who are called up”, so the answer to a veto will not come from his mouth. Renewal in the bow One of the criticisms of Jaime Lozano when he spoke of a generational change was using Julio González, 33, as a replacement for Ochoa, 38. González had a solid Copa América, but Aguirre decided to leave him aside. Luis Malagón, 27, and a leading player in América’s second-time championship, is expected to be a starter, but behind him will be Raúl Rangel (Chivas), 24, and debutant Alex Padilla, who could represent the true generational change in goal. Padilla, 20, the son of a Mexican mother, was born in Spain but lived in Camargo, Chihuahua, as a child. He returned to his native country to begin a career in football that led him to debut with Athletic Bilbao for the first two games of this season. In addition to the conditions of the three, Ochoa’s return is further complicated by the fact that he is still without a team. It is also said that Aguirre is not a great admirer of him. In South Africa 2010, the goalkeeper was going through one of his best periods and was shaping up to be a starter in his first World Cup, but the favoured player was Oscar Perez. Change of scheme? Aguirre offered a vague response when asked under what formation the national team would play, but his call-up suggests a possible tactical change. Under Lozano, Mexico played a rigid 4-3-3 that was only modified in pressing situations to come back. Now, the ‘Vasco’ could play with a line of five defenders where the full-backs have more chances and also help to solve the lack of goals. Aguirre left out the two right-backs from the last squad, Jorge Sánchez and Israel Reyes, two good markers, and in their place brought Julián Araujo and Alan Mozo, both known more for their offensive ability. The same thing happened on the left flank. Gerardo Arteaga, a starter in three Copa América matches, and Brian García, his substitute, were left out, and Aguirre brought back Jesús Gallardo, a World Cup player in 2018 and 2022, as well as Jesús Ángulo, both very offensive.

