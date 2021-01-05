new Delhi: In view of the weather forecast, the farmers’ organizations have changed the date of tractor march from January 6 to January 7. Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India, said that on January 7 at 11 am, farmers will march tractors on the expressway from four sides. There will be tractor march from Kundli Border, Tikari Border, Ghazipur Border towards Pallwal, from Rewasan towards Pallwal.

Yogendra Yadav said that on January 26, a trailer of the historic Republic parade that the country is going to see will be seen on January 7. From tomorrow, Desh Jagran campaign will be run in the whole country for two weeks. Demonstrations have started in every corner of the country, they will be deepened to expose the lie that this movement belongs to Punjab, Haryana only. Farmer leaders of Haryana said that on 26 January Delhi march 10 trolleys from every village and one person from one house came to join the march. For the next 15 days, the Jan Jagriti Abhiyan will go home.

Let me tell you that the seventh round meeting was held between the government and the farmers on Monday, but there was no result in it. In yesterday’s meeting it was decided that now the next round of the eighth round will be held on January 8. After yesterday’s meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, had said that there is no legal withdrawal or no return. That is, farmers are still adamant on repealing the agricultural laws.

In the midst of the peasant movement, BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Punjab BJP leader and former ministers Surjit Kumar Jeyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence. Jeyani was handed over the chairmanship of the Farmers Coordination Committee set up by the BJP last year to discuss the three agricultural bills with the farmers of Punjab. At that time these bills were not passed by the Parliament. Grewal was also a member of this committee. Grewal said that his meeting with the Prime Minister was on Punjab related issues. He did not give detailed information about it.

