The government’s new Defense Procurement Procedure (DAP) covers five chapters on issues such as procurement of military weapons on lease, procurement of information and communication technology (ICT) systems and contract management. The new chapters in DAP cover topics such as procurement of equipment prepared by Defense Research and Development Organization, Ordnance Factory Board and defense sector PSUs as well as simple capital procurement process.

Apoorva Chandra, Director General (Procurement) in the Ministry of Defense told the press conference that the process of leasing defense equipment in the new DAP has also been put in place as it is cheaper to take. He said, “If we buy equipment, a lot of infrastructure has to be built to maintain it.” He said that when we take the equipment on lease, we benefit because the interest rate abroad is very low. is .

In March this year, the first draft of DAP introduced a category of leasing process for the purchase of defense equipment at affordable prices. The second format mentions its terms, the procurement process, in an entire chapter. He said that the new chapter on procurement of ICT systems and products is intended to prepare India for expertise in the software sector.

He said that the chapter on post-contract management covers issues such as damage to equipment and inspection. Its format was released on 28 July. It added that the chapter on the purchase of equipment from DRDO, OFB and defense undertakings has been included. This will boost indigenous technology capacity as well as encourage ‘Make in India’ initiative with indigenous technology through Indian industries.

The DAP is issued for timely procurement of defense equipment with the objective of making India the center of global defense manufacturing. DAP has been prepared for five years. The last DAP was released in 2016.