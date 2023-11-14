Who would have thought that? In 2023, we can promote a nude calendar in good conscience.

We know Valtteri Bottas as a stoic Finn, but lately it has become increasingly apparent what a great guy he actually is. Since Bottas left Mercedes, he has shown much more of himself. His bare bottom, for example.

A photo of Bottas swimming completely naked went completely viral last year. It was then turned into a fun campaign: prints of this masterpiece were sold for charity. As a result, there are now 5,000 people who have a nude photo of Valtteri Bottas in their home (including… @nicolasr).

This success left me wanting more and that’s why it comes Valtteri Bottas now with a real nude calendar: ‘Bottass 2024’. A nude calendar with women is of course outdated, but a nude calendar with men is a different story.

By purchasing the Bottas nude calendar you are doing a noble act, because once again it involves a good cause. The calendar was created in collaboration with Movember and €5 per calendar goes to prostate cancer research.

Bottas traveled all the way to the American state of Colorado for a pun, because the photos were taken in As(s)pen. Unfortunately we cannot give a preview of the photos, because they are all blurred.

To view Bottas’ nude photos you will really have to buy the calendar. It can be ordered for the reasonable price of €19.90 via Bottass.com. For those who are curious: Tiffany Cromwell unfortunately does not appear in the calendar as far as we know.

