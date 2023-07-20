Seeking to offer an even more convenient and accessible shopping experience, Soriana has launched a new way of shopping through the WhatsApp instant messaging application. Now, from the comfort of your home, you can receive all the products you need without having to go out. How does this innovative option work?

Soriana, always at the forefront in terms of tools and services for its customers, has devised a solution designed especially for those who prefer to shop from home. You just have to make your list, send it, and in a matter of a considerable waiting time, everything you have requested will arrive at your home.

But,how can you do your errand in Soriana through WhatsApp? It is very simple. You just need to add the phone number corresponding to your nearest Soriana store to your WhatsApp contact list. Once this is done, simply send the list of products you need to that number and in a short time you will receive your order at your doorstep, with the option of paying in cash upon delivery.

The general number to make your supermarket purchases through WhatsApp, it is 555 062 8019where you can contact the branch of your choice.

Soriana makes available a number per state

Now, you may be wondering what the phone number of the Soriana store closest to you is. You can easily access this information on the Soriana directory activated on the website, or right here. With just a couple of clicks, you will be able to have the necessary number and start enjoying the convenience of doing the grocery store from your home.

The number of WhatsApp Soriana to which you need to make your purchase, it is different for each city, so when entering from your mobile, you will be asked for permission to access your location, once you confirm it, they will provide you with the nearest branch.

It doesn’t matter if you’re busy with work, have a hectic day, or just prefer to stay home, Soriana is here to make your life easier. Now, doing the errand is as easy as sending a message by Whatsapp. Take advantage of this new option and discover the comfort of receiving your products directly at your door.