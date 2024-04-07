American couple sues Gaby's restaurant for playing Mexican music in the center of Vallarta Portthey seek to take away his license to operate.

The restaurant owner Gaby'schef Julio Castillón said that the retired American couple seeking to close the business because the music bothered them.

“ Some gringos want to close my Mexican cuisine restaurant that has been more than 35 years old here in the center of Vallarta Port just because we play Mexican music,” he said.

The elderly couple bought a residence next to the restaurant and began to complain about the laughter of customers, the suppliers' vans and street musicians.

So they went to the Administrative Court of Jalisco and filed a lawsuit since they allege that music affects their quality of life.

Yesterday, Saturday, April 6, a group of people gathered outside the restaurant Gaby's To express their support for the restaurant, the protesters made noise and shouted slogans in favor of Mexico, business and Mexican music.

This case is gaining relevance after an attempt was made in Mazatlán, Sinaloa to ban bands that play on the beach because they disturb foreign visitors.