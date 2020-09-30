Highlights: The gang rape case in Hathras is boiling all over the country, in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, with the Dalit girl

22-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped after breaking her back and legs, died on her return home

Two accused have been arrested in the case, the entire area has been converted into a camp, the family has accused of gangrape

Balrampur

There is a boil in the country over the gang rape case in Hathras, in the meantime, there was a lot of humiliation with a Dalit girl in Balrampur, UP. Her waist and both legs were broken after gang rape with a 22-year-old Dalit student. After this, the student was sent home after sitting in a rickshaw, where she died after some time. Two accused have been arrested in the case. The entire area has been converted into a camp.

The mother of the deceased woman alleges that after injecting her daughter into the act of cruelty, the waist and two legs were broken and sent to a home on a rickshaw after which she could not speak anything. She was able to just say, ‘There is a lot of pain, I will not be saved now.’ However, Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma has said that the thing that breaks hands, feet and waist is not right. This has not been confirmed in the post mortem report.



Read: Kannauj: minor girl missing for three weeks, police still empty handed

Accused of rape on the pretext of friendship, two accused arrested

According to the sources, after the Gagrep, there has been a lot of injuries in the internal and external organs of the woman, due to which she died. Regarding the incident, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that two accused have been arrested in the case. The incident is being investigated. The arrested accused are Shahid and Sahil. Both are residents of Gansdi. Dalit girl is accused of rape on the pretext of friendship.

Sent home in a rickshaw in a moribund condition

The incident is of Gasdi Kotwali area of ​​Balrampur. The girl’s family members allege that the 22-year-old Dalit girl came out of her house to get admission in BCom at around 10 am on September 29 but did not return home. His research started at around 5 in the evening. About 7 o’clock in the evening, the victim reached home in a badly injured state with a rickshaw. Seeing her condition, the people of the house tried to inquire, then she started groaning with pain.

Read: Sonia Gandhi raised questions on Yogi government, said- ‘You think you will do anything and the country will keep watching’

Wego was on hand to deliver glucose

After showing two doctors of the village, the family rushed to the district headquarters for treatment, but the girl died at some distance. It is being told that when the girl reached home, she was soaked in mud and she had a glucose-weighed in her hand. When the family tried to find out in the village, it was found that a doctor from the village had been called by a boy from the village to treat the girl in a house.

There were blood stains in the rickshaw

The family alleged that when the girl was returning after getting admission in Vimla Vikram College in Pachpedwa, 5 to 6 boys from the village kidnapped her and took her to a house in the village and carried out the gang rape. The rickshaw on which the young woman was taken home has been found with blood stains and her shoes on the way.

Read: The victim had told her mother that she would come home soon … her daughter’s promise remained incomplete

She was a brilliant student, made farmers aware

The victim of the heinous gang-rape was a brilliant Dalit student. For about two years, she also worked to make farmers aware of modern farming through an organization. After the incident, the police sent the woman’s body for postmortem.

6 hours postmortem

The seriousness of the case can be gauged from the fact that the post-mortem of the girl was done by a panel of 4 doctors in the postmortem house in the Joint District Hospital. The CMO of Balrampur also had to come to the post mortem house. Late evening the body of the girl was handed over to the family.