Milagros Silva (21) left her house and said “I’ll be right back“It had to take just ten minutes to buy a soda and return to dinner with her family.” We waited for her, but she did not return, “laments her mother, devastated by pain, because she will no longer receive the kisses of” Mili “, because he will not know the grandson that the young woman carried in her womb.

Milagros and her boyfriend, Leandro Boracchia (23), were left in the middle of a police chase that tried to stop a motorcycle. A patrol car had started to follow them in Morón when a young man noticed that its two occupants were armed: upon reaching the intersection of Pardo and Palmero they attacked the couple: she – three months pregnant – died on the spot.

It was around 9pm that they decided to go out. To make them safer, Gastón – Milagros’ stepfather – lent them his motorcycle, because the one they used to use had broken lights. He said goodbye to them from the window on the first floor of his house on 2400 Palmero Street, in Castelar.

The sequence of events that led to the tragedy is not yet clear. The truth is that a delivery man from a delivery app alerted a patrol car about three motorcycles that were chasing another. In addition, he warned, one of the occupants was armed.

Gastón and Alejandra, stepfather and mother of Milagros Silva (21), respectively. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

Then, police personnel issued an alert and began a chase that lasted several minutes, the sources indicated.

“Two months ago they had already stolen his backpack, his phone, everything, here on the way back. When he goes out he is always warning, attentive, because today there is no security at all. It had taken a long time, I suspected that something was happening When we called Leandro’s mother, we found out “, Alejandra reconstructs, in the middle of the paperwork to be able to fire her daughter.

What happened lasted only a few seconds and, for the researchers, it is still unclear. The truth is that Milagros and her boyfriend they were in the middle of that police chase that had nothing to do with them.

The corner of Pardo and Palmero, in Castelar. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

One of the versions indicates that the patrol car rammed the motorcycle in order to stop its occupants and that this action caused a chain collision that resulted in the impact against Milagros and Leandro. They both flew into a parked truck and, when they fell, the young woman died.

It was Leandro who had to remove the motorcycle, which had been left on the body of his girlfriend and fight with the police to be allowed to assist her because they had been mistaken for criminals. He was lying there for three hours without the ambulance arriving.

The young man has already been discharged and is awaiting the result of the autopsy to be able to say his last goodbye to his girlfriend accompanying his family. “I’m with blows, but I’m whole. I have scrapes and pains, nothing serious. I just want to fire her fire her like she deserves“Leandro assured Clarion.

Milagros Silva (21) died after being run over by thieves in Castelar.

As he was able to testify, the young man who was driving the motorcycle on which Milagros was traveling did not heard the siren or saw the lights of the patrol car during the chase. They only noticed what was happening behind their back when they felt the impact and there was nothing they could do to avoid the collision.

It is this point that is not clear. The policemen who had participated in the chase say they had the siren and the lights on, but the witnesses do not agree with that version.

“I want to know how it was, I want to know if it was the fault of the police or the criminals, but I want justice. Today she is my daughter, but there are a lot of people on the street who do not know if she will return. It was ten minutes and he didn’t come back again, “Alejandra questioned before the television channels.

After the impact, the tragedy.

“It is not yet clear how or who caused the crash, or whether or not the patrol car came with a siren and beacons. It is a dark area where there is no dome that has captured the moment of the event, but a camera survey was ordered close to intern obtain a video that helps to elucidate it “, confirmed judicial sources to Telam.

As he knew Clarion, the patrol car had no impact marks – to the naked eye – from a crash.

The investigation was in the hands of the prosecutor Oscar Marcos, of the UFI N ° 3 of Morón, who classified the case as “cover-up, illegal possession of weapons and murder with eventual intent“. The shot in which they circulated He had a kidnapping request for having been robbed by armed hand in Vicente López.

According to the investigators, the two occupants of the motorcycle were arrested and identified as Leonardo Díaz (27) and Martín Parada (19). The youngest, at the time of the accident, had a .22 caliber revolver and ended up in the Posadas hospital. This Tuesday they will investigate.

The pain of the family. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

Díaz, for his part, was searched at the scene and later transferred to the Castelar Sur Detachment. Soon after, they confirmed Clarion, asked to go to the bathroom and it decompensated. When he was transferred to the hospital there was nothing to do and he died.

His death led to a new case brought by the Morón Prosecutor’s Office No. 5, in charge of Marisa Monti, who ordered the expert reports to the Gendarmerie. With the result of the autopsy they will try to determine if he died as a result of the blows from the crash or if he was the victim of illegal pressures in the custody of the Buenos Aires Province.

Alejandra has two more daughters. One of 13 and another of 4. “The smallest asks: ‘What time is Mili coming?’. We still haven’t told him, “says the woman through tears.

Milagros’ stepfather, who has been with his wife for eight years, maintains that he loved her as his own daughter. “She was a queen, a love,” he describes, again in the midst of crying over another absurd death due to insecurity in the Conurbano.

EMJ