The truth about Lady Hanbury and the alleged betrayal with Prince William: the lawyer's denial.

The stories of betrayals and subterfuges they involve royal houses, probably from the beginning of their existence. The House of England certainly does not escape such rumors. Recent history featured Lady Diane and the then Prince Charles and we know well the effects of the media back-and-forth that has shocked the royal house in recent months.

The British royal family finds itself embroiled in a vortex of fake news, rumors and denials regarding the princess Kate Middleton. Starting from the secret surrounding his health conditions, to the scandal over the retouched photo sent to news agencies, to Prince William's alleged betrayal.

The denial from the lawyer of a few hours ago Rose Hanbury, Kate's friend about the hypothetical extra-marital affair. The Marquise's lawyers wanted to break the silence to extinguish the growing proliferation of rumors.

“”The rumors are completely false”, a few words to close, perhaps, once and for all an issue which clearly also damages the private life of the Marquise Hanbury, who is a married woman with her own life”.

But who is Lady Hanbury? She is married to the Marquis David Cholmondeleysince 29 June 2019 and has three children, Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage, Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, and Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley.

The rumors about his relationship with the Prince William they started in 2016 but died out on their own, not fueled by gossip. The story has recently returned to the fore due to the media confusion surrounding the Royal Family lately: more irons in the fire in an already well-fuelled fire.

However, the Cholmondeley couple are friends with Kate and William and say they are very close to the couple in this moment of great difficulty and hope that the storm in which the royals are navigating will calm down soon.

