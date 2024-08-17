Manila Nazzaro wants a child with her husband Stefano Oradei: the two celebrities celebrated their wedding last May in Rome

Manila Nazzaroformer Miss Italy and a well-known face on Italian television, has a dream she can no longer ignore: becoming a mother again. At 46, after finding love with Stefano Oradei, a dancer and former dance teacher Dancing with the StarsManila feels it is the right time to expand the family.

Manila Nazzaro announces she wants a child with her new husband Stefano Oradei

In an interview with the weekly Moreover Manila announces that she is ready to face motherhood, despite the difficulties due to her age:

“We are so good together that we want to expand our family, and that’s why I decided to fight for my greatest desire: to have a child at forty-six,”

Manila is already a mother of two boys. From her previous marriage to the former footballer Francis Musseltwo sons were born: Francesco, now eighteen, and Nicolas, almost thirteen. But now, with Stefano at her side, the desire to experience the emotion of being a mother again has become stronger than ever.

“If someone had told me just a year and a half ago that I would be this good, it would have been impossible for me to believe it. Instead, look at me: here I am with the man of my life, I feel like I have what I have always looked for, love, and I want to be a mother again.”

Manila is well aware of the difficulties that age brings, but her determination does not waver. Together with her new husband, she is facing the long series of health checks and at the moment, everything is promising. She declares that if the pregnancy does not come naturally, she and Stefano are ready to undergo the various methods that science offers.

The desire for a child is not only Manila’s, but it is a dream shared by Stephen. The dancer is still very close to his partner’s two boys. The couple wants to experience the joy of having a child of their own: a natural completion of a love that has brought a new light into Manila’s life. The former model also emotionally tells of a previous pregnancy that was suddenly interrupted and that caused her immense pain.

The couple will soon be leaving for a dream honeymoon in Maldivesa journey that the two newlyweds hope will lead to the realization of their greatest desire. Manila Nazzaro has decided not to give up and to follow her heart, convinced that happiness knows no limits, not even those of age. With Stefano, she is ready to write a new chapter in her life, one that she hopes will be illuminated by the smile of a new child.

