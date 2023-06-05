Looking in the mirror settles as if nothing had happened

When Alessandro Impagnetiello confesses of having taken the life of his partner, Giulia Tramontano, his behavior left the investigators speechless. After saying what had really happened the night between Wednesday and last Thursday, the young man, as if nothing had happened, was mirrored for adjust the hat that was in his head. It is now located in San Vittore, in the ward among inmates at risk.

At 7.30 last Thursday the magistrates signed the arrest of Alessandro Impagnatiello, with the charges of aggravated murder, procured abortion and concealment of a body. THE Carabinieri of the Senago Barracks they then escorted him to prison in San Vittore.

Seven pages of the report were filled, between the account of the murder of the partner and the attempt to burn the body. He hadn’t slept for 24 hours, but before getting into the car he stopped in front of a window to look in the mirror and adjust his beige baseball cap.

The manager of the bar of the Hotel Armaniaccording to what was reported by the magistrates, is a manipulative narcissist, a serial liar capable of creating parallel lives and playing on the guilt feelings of those in front of him.

You understand it in the chats with Giulia. For example, when she writes that she wants to leave him forever because she is tired of her lies, he makes her feel guilty about her by saying that she would not be a great mother if she did.

Alessandro Impagnatiello confesses and then adjusts his hat in front of a window before going to his cell

The 30-year-old told the magistrates that he had hurt his seventh month pregnant partner due to the too much stress that that situation had created, even at work.

They called him filthy after learning of his betrayals. During the story to the magistrates he does not stop, it is a flooded river, while his mother from Mara Venier defines him as a monster and apologizes.