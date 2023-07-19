Despite the diagnosis and the risks, Tiziano Ferro took the stage so as not to disappoint his fans

It was the singer himself, through his social profile, who gave his many fans the unpleasant news. Tiziano Ferro He discovered that he has a vocal cord nodule and will need to undergo surgery.

The doctors communicated the diagnosis to him before the tour starts, but Tiziano Ferro took the stage because he didn’t want to disappoint all those people who love and support him every day. Here are the words of the singer:

Now I can tell you the truth. Just before starting the tour I was diagnosed with a vocal cord nodule. Which – to be clear – is like for a footballer having to face the championship with a damaged tendon. I’ll have to undergo an operation, there will be a lot to recover… but it doesn’t matter. The only thing I need to say – and I want you to know – is that I would have died on that stage rather than give up and not give my all in every single city.

And I admit it, I have often been terrified that my voice would suddenly collapse during a concert. The doctors said it could happen, they invited me to stay still and operate immediately. But they didn’t know one thing that I already had very clear in my head. Meaning that every night, on that stage, I would receive the most powerful cure in the world. Because you were there. So thank you. I love you.

Music is life for every successful singer and there is no greater thrill than getting on stage and seeing that crowd cheer and sing along. The doctors had recommended, she should have stopped. There was a risk of a collapse on stage, of his voice that could have rebelled. But Tiziano Ferro didn’t mind, disappointing his fans would have been even worse. And now, after he got them to dream, he realized that he was right tell the truth.

He will soon have to undergo a speech on the vocal chords, which just as Titian himself said, is like a torn tendon for a soccer player. The post-operative period will not be easy and will be very long. He will not be able to sing, until the total recovery. The affection he is receiving in these hours is truly incredible and his many fans can’t wait for this bad period to pass and for their darling to be back on stage soon with his music.