













Now I am the Hard Drive: Mortal Kombat 1 will be as heavy as a CoD

Well let us tell you that with Mortal Kombat 1, at least on the description page you find on Steam, the game is going to take the not inconsiderable amount of 100 GB. This, where you see it, can hurt more than one, especially if you have other titles that take up a good amount of space.

Most likely, this data is approximate or, failing that, this is the result of lowering the high definition textures or a possible effect that increases the quality of the presentation of Mortal Kombat 1. You have to pay a lot of attention to this detail.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is already a kind of standard with AAA productions where millions of dollars are invested to give us a quality video game. Let’s hope it fully meets the expectations of the players.

Mortal Kombat 1: PC version requirements

Do you plan to buy Mortal Kombat 1 on PC? Well, then you should know what the minimum and recommended requirements are to enjoy this new video game developed by NetherRealm Studios.

Source: Steam

The minimum that this game asks for is a GeForce GTX 980 or an AMD RX 470 that more or less already have their yesterdays. The recommended is a GeForce GTX 1080ti or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT that should already give you Full HD and 60 FPS without much problem.

Is your PC the weapon to play once again with Scorpion, Sub-Zero and company?