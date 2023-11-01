Serious mourning for the actor of the Marvel series, Eka Darville: her 10-year-old son Mana died of a brain tumor

Little Mana, the son of the actor from the famous Marvil series, has passed away forever. Eka Darville he had put his growing career on hold because he wanted to be close to his child, who had been fighting a bad brain problem for about a year.

The doctors immediately tried to do everything possible. In fact the family had also moved to United Stateswith the hope of being able to find the solution, in an experimental treatment.

Little Mana was the 10-year-old son of actor Eka Darville. The man had a career well underway, since he had found his way thanks to the Marvel series, Jessica Jones and also in the film Power Rangers.

Unfortunately last year the child fainted while everyone was in beach. From here the timely transport to a hospital in Australia and from the appropriate checks, the problem emerged heartbreaking truth.

Mana was suffering from a bad brain pain. The father himself told what they were experiencing on social media. He had also created a fundraising page on the note platform GoFoundMecalled: “Let’s Go Mana”.

Last mid-October, the actor had updated all his followers for the last time struggle of the son. Then in the end, in recent days, the sad and heartbreaking epilogue.

The announcement on the death of little Mana, son of Eka Darville

As previously mentioned, Eka had put her career on hold to be close to her little one. Yes they were too transferred in the United States, with the hope of being able to find a solution in an experimental treatment.

This however did not happen. Unfortunately, the little one is worn out just 10 years old in recent days. It was his grandmother, the actor’s mother, who made the announcement of his passing. Malaika. The latter in a post on Instagram, he wrote: