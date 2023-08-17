Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

The fight between climate activists of the “last generation” and the authorities reaches new dimensions. A coup by the Regensburg police backfired, reports ZDF.

Regensburg – It’s burning in the streets. Climate activists of the “last generation” are blocking main traffic arteries, sticking themselves together, bringing traffic to a standstill – and dividing all of Germany with their protest. Activists in Nuremberg and Fürth again blocked several streets on Thursday (17 August).

A feast for the media, who are hungry for the increasingly out of control reactions to the protest. An ARD documentary just showed how passers-by in Berlin attack climate activists. Now a new level of escalation, the “preventive detention” of a Regensburger, which became a boomerang for the state power, became an issue ZDF contribution.

In Regensburg, climate activists stuck to the streets. A man had previously been taken into preventive custody. © IMAGO / Manfred Segerer

Climate activist dragged out of his own house – measure backfires for the police

The “Last Generation”, only founded in 2021, regularly uses sit-ins on streets to draw attention to the effects of climate change. 43 activists were recently arrested in Würzburg after they unannounced blocked the B19. Mind you: after the protest. The “taking into custody” of Simon Lachner from Regensburg, about whom this is now also ZDF reported, already took place in anticipatory obedience. In the article, Lachner describes how two detectives stood in front of his door to take the activist away before the protest began, “preventively,” as the officials explained.

Before protests in Regensburg: climate activist taken into preventive detention

Video footage posted to Twitter back in June shows Lachner being dragged away. The paradox: the measure apparently backfired on the state authority, because it did not prevent the protests: the activists stuck to the roadway in Regensburg anyway. “The preventive measure had exactly the opposite effect. The blockade still took place, and it became even bigger as a result,” says Lachner. But what has caused the crackdown are critical statements from many sides – including criminal lawyers.

If I get involved with the logic of the argument, then the most efficient thing is to lock them up indefinitely … but that can’t be the answer in a constitutional state.

“Preventive detention goes way beyond the goal you want to achieve,” explains lawyer Felix Hanschmann ZDF-Contribution. “Of course it’s effective, but if I get involved with the logic of the argument, then the most efficient thing is to lock them up indefinitely, because then it’s clear that they can no longer stick at all,” says the professor at Bucerius Law School and adds: “But that can’t be the answer in a constitutional state.”

From the law on the tasks and powers of the Bavarian police Article 17



custody



(1) The police may take a person into custody if



1.



which is necessary to protect the person against danger to life or limb, in particular because the person is evidently in a state that precludes free determination of will or is otherwise in a helpless position,



2.



which is essential to prevent the imminent commission or continuation of an administrative offense of considerable public importance or a criminal offence; the assumption that a person will commit such an offense or contribute to its commission may be based in particular on the fact that



a)



the person has announced or solicited the commission of the offense or is carrying banners or other objects with such a solicitation; this also applies to leaflets with such content, provided they are carried in a quantity that is suitable for distribution,



b)



Weapons, tools or other items are found on the person that are clearly intended for committing crimes or that experience has shown to be used in such crimes, or their companion is carrying such items and they should have been aware of them based on the circumstances, or



c)



the person has already been affected several times in the past for a comparable reason when committing administrative offenses of considerable importance for the general public or criminal offenses as a disruptor and a repetition of this behavior is to be expected under the circumstances. See also On the Front Page - Radical activism: is the message clouded or is its reach amplified? Source: Bavarian State Chancellery

Preventive detention originally means in the fight against terrorism

In fact, the means of preventive detention according to paragraph 17 of the Bavarian Police Act is originally a means of combating terrorism. In other federal states, even stricter measures are being taken against young climate activists. The most drastic judgment so far was made in Baden-Württemberg in April: three activists from the “last generation” were sentenced to several months in prison for blockade actions – not, as was customary up to then, fined.