From among the characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion, probably one of the most popular is Rei Ayanami. She is part of the main trio of the series.

Her reserved and quiet nature, in addition to her way of behaving and the veil of mystery that surrounds her at the beginning of the story, caught the attention of many fans. Her popularity increased as her true nature and identity were revealed, and she remains a huge favorite.

Rei Ayanami is a huge fan favorite

It is for the same reason that over the years there have been a multitude of articles based on it, and among these are, of course, the figures. But the one we share with you now is out of the ordinary.

What happens is that it is a recreation at 1: 1 scale. That is, it is life-size, as if Rei really existed in our world. It is an article from the company F: NEX and has a height of 1.61 meters with everything and base.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: You can watch the first part of the final film for free

It is made of plastic and reinforced fiber. This is common in the case of such large figures, since the PVC & ABS that is usually used would not withstand the weight, and in addition, it would be very fragile.

As you can imagine, this product is part of the promotion of the film Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time. The reservations to get it are already open, and will remain so until June 23 of this year. His departure is planned for January 2022.

A very expensive item from Neon Genesis Evangelion

It should be noted that it can only be ordered locally. In other words, it cannot be imported outside of Japan, and all due to its weight. What about its price?

Well, it costs 1,815 million yen, which at the current exchange rate is more than $ 358 thousand pesos. Yes, it is an expensive and exclusive product, which only certain collectors can afford. Is such an article worth it? For some it is, but you have to take several precautions when handling it.

Especially do not touch it too much, and keep it in a display case, away from extreme heat or cold. There are reports of figures of about the same size that end up collapsing due to their own weight.

It would be a shame if something like this happened with this figure of Rei Ayanami of Neon Genesis Evangelion. As you can see in the photos in this note, it is an article very well made and with great care in the details. The sculptor in charge took everything into account when creating it.

Source.



