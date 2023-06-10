Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/09/2023 – 19:28

Share



Swedish activist who started the worldwide wave of student protests in 2018 completes high school, and says that “the fight is just beginning”.Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated this Friday (09/06) in her last school strike for the weather, on the very day of your high school graduation.

The 20-year-old had taken a “gap” year from school in 2019 to raise global awareness of climate action, which delayed her graduation by a year.

“Today, I graduate from school, which means I will no longer be able to go on school climate strike,” Thunberg said on Twitter. “This is the last school strike for me,” she wrote, adding that her future protests would not “technically” be a school strike because she is no longer a student.

“We simply have no option but to do everything we can,” he added. “The fight is just beginning.”

The start of a movement

Thunberg started the School Strike for Climate movement – ​​also known as Fridays for Future – when she sat alone outside the Swedish Parliament to demand tougher action against climate change. climate change, in 2018. At the time, she was 15 years old.

Their demonstration sparked similar protests around the world, with students skipping classes to demand more urgent climate action.

“When I started striking in 2018, I never expected that it would lead to anything,” Thunberg said on Friday.

“Suddenly this was a global movement that was growing by the day. In 2019, millions of young people skipped school because of the weather, flooding the streets in over 180 countries.”

Since then, she has become a figurehead of climate action, has been invited to address leaders at United Nations conferences, in 2019 became Time Magazine’s Youngest Person of the Year, and has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations. .

In March, Thunberg condemned what he called the “unprecedented betrayal” by world leaders following the publication of the latest report by the IPCC, the UN’s climate advisory panel.

bl (AFP, dpa, AP)























