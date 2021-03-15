Determined to fight in the field of smartwatch, a field that has become elusive, Google began to move the pieces on this complex board.

On the one hand. opened its Jetpack card library to allow developers to create displays for wearable devices and also, released a new update to its Wears OS.

Through a post on Google’s Android developers blog, the company has announced that anyone interested will be able to access the ‘Jetpack Tiles Library’, a library of card content (‘Tiles’) created in 2019 with sliding screen designs with diverse information.

The ‘Tiles’ run on Wear OS, the Android-based operating system that runs on devices like smart watches and bracelets.

The new sliding screens of Google Wear OS.

These cards are sliding screens that offer services such as time, clock, temperature, a timer or any other that the developer creates, without the need to use any application. They are, thus, the interactive interface of the products of Google’s body devices.

Developers can now start creating the cards, as ‘Jetpack Tiles Library’ is already in alpha phase, but users will have to wait until the next Wear OS update, during the spring of this year, to be able to install them.

Until now, the cards depended on the apps pre-installed by Google, but with the release of this library, Any external developer will be able to create all kinds of ‘Tile’ for the enjoyment of the clients.

In addition, the available cards were limited to those designed by Google, but by opening the Jetpack Wear Titles API, the design is also to the taste of any developer.

Update in progress

Last week, Google released lto Wear OS 2.3 which will gradually download in those owners of smart watches with this system.

There are two sections on which the new version of the operating system focuses: sTroubleshooting and improving power consumption.

The issue of autonomy was a claim from users, something that affects one of the devices that should improve smartwatches to become an option that attracts more stakeholders.

In a statement they have reported in detail the improvements that are coming:

Correction in the response of the screen on smartwatches with Wear OS 2.2, which was not adequate and has now been optimized (including the use of OK buttons).

Management of the pixel by pixel screen on AMOLED screens, which makes it possible to reduce consumption and optimize image quality.

Support for the 4100 chipset is included.