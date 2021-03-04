They affirm in the Government that by this time Alberto Fernández would have already given his endorsement for an ambassador to Colombia to be appointed.

A version of official sources indicates that his friend and former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, fired for the VIP Vaccination scandal, is one of the President’s favorites to occupy that position. González García was ambassador to Chile for many years when, upon assuming his presidency, Cristina Kirchner sought to remove him from his Cabinet.

Another version in Bogotá indicated that this name would have been changed to another – not known by Clarion-, after presidential advisers convinced not comfort Ginés with the “sweetness” of a diplomatic destiny comfortable, as is often the case in Argentine politics. The President often insists on his “pain” at having had to part with Ginés.

The truth is that since the departure of Marcelo stubrin, a longtime radical leader and political ambassador in Bogotá until December 2019, the embassy of one of the most important countries in Latin America has been without headquarters.

Diplomatic sources confided that the reason why Fernández did not want to appoint an ambassador to one of the most important countries in Latin America is “simply ideological”.

Because he considers Iván Duque a right-wing government and because he maintains important differences with him on the situation in Venezuela, mainly within the Lima Group space.

There were also clashes for the reelection of Luis Almagro in the OAS -which Argentina rejected- and by the election of president of the American Mauricio Claver Carone at the head of the Inter-American Development Bank.

Another unconfessed reason is that Mauricio Macri flowed with Duque and Juan Manuel Santos. The former presidents traveled to Colombia three times. One in 2016 when he made a state visit. That same year he went to Cartagena to sign the Peace Agreement with the Colombian guerrilla of Santos. And in August 2018 it was the inauguration of the current president.

Clarion consulted in Bogota for this situation that they consider “inexplicable”. They said: “Nobody understands,” and remarked that while Fernández arranged to have an ambassador in Brazil despite his bad ties with Jair Bolsonaro, Colombia does not think of removing the ambassador in Cuba despite the fact that they are governments of a different ideological nature.

They also pointed out that Colombia keeps its ambassador in Buenos Aires Alvaro Pava Camelo, who even during the quarantine put a virtual mechanism to work in the diplomatic headquarters, which did not stop working even on the days of its festivities.

“But in our case (from Argentina to Colombia) there is a respectful relationship, with disagreements as happens many times but we do not understand what is happening. It is never seen,” said this newspaper from the Colombian capital.

Fernández and Duque maintained a tense yet careful meeting last November 8. It was in La Paz, Bolivia, during the inauguration of Luis Arce as president. Then they have seen each other in virtual encounters and never escalated their differences.

They affirm that now the rush to appoint an Argentine ambassador in Bogotá is because the Copa América is coming, and it will be played in Argentina and Colombia. Duque must come to the inauguration and Fernández to the closing. Another impetus for the normalization of the link would have been the telephone dialogue between Duque and President Joe Biden, which showed the Kirchnerists the importance that Colombians have for the Democrat.

But the treatment given by the Casa Rosada to the Casa Nariño was the same as that given to Bolivia and Ecuador. Alberto F. did not want to appoint an ambassador to Jeanine Añez, considering that his government was de facto. When Luis Arce assumed power, they decided to send him the Kirchner leader Ariel Basteiro.

In Ecuador the same. Lenin Moreno, refused to give their approval to a leader named Vila, and so there has been no ambassador for a year and three months, waiting for the triumph of runner Andres Arauz.