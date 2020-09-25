Highlights: The farmers of Bhanwarkol area of ​​Ghazipur are emphasizing on the cultivation of chilli, apart from the traditional rabi and kharif cultivation.

Due to favorable soil, chilli does not spoil for long time even without cold storage.

Recently, during the lockdown, chillies grown in this area were sent to London, orders have also been received from Dubai and Sri Lanka.

Amitesh Singh, Ghazipur

Farmers of Bhanwarkol area of ​​Ghazipur are focusing on the cultivation of vegetables other than traditional rabi and kharif cultivation. The objective behind doing this is to earn maximum profits at low cost. Chillies are cultivated by farmers in the Bhanwar Koll area. Due to favorable soil with high yield, chilli does not spoil for long time even without cold storage. On normal days, the price of chillies ranges from Rs 1,000 per quintal to Rs 2,000 per quintal.

During the lockdown recently, chillies grown in this area were sent to London. The morale of farmers increased considerably due to this export. This time traders from Dubai and Sri Lanka have also ordered chilli exports. However, even before this, farmers had received orders to send Dubai chillies once. Encouraged by the expansion of chilli exports to other countries, other farmers have decided to grow chillies of advanced species.

700 ha green chilli farming in the district

District garden officer Shailendra Dubey said, “700 hectares of green chillies have been cultivated in the district in view of the huge demand. Green chilli was sent from Ghazipur to Dubai in the year 2015. After that, preparations are being made to send green chillies again.

Focus on ‘Indu’ and ‘Kashi Anmol’ variety

The farmers of Ghazipur are focusing on cultivating ‘Kashi Anmol’ variety of chilli along with ‘Indu’ Mirchi. Due to the rich oxytocin found in these species of chilies, this pepper is said to be beneficial for blood pressure, brain and immunity. The farmers of Ghazipur also cultivate these two varieties of chillies because the Kashi Anmol breed of chilli is ready within 60 days of planting the seeds. At the same time, chillies of Indu breed are ready for sale within 90 days. Both these species yield 80 to 100 quintals per hectare.

Crop will be ready by November

Chilli can be plucked four times from a chilli tree. At present farmers have planted chillies, while experts say that the crop will be ready by November under normal weather conditions. Farmers will be able to earn better profits by selling it abroad as well as selling it in local mandis.