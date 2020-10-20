Samsung has launched an e-catalog in a unique effort for the convenience of the consumer, in which customers will get the complete details of the details of each product as well as the price at home and later they can visit the Samsung store without any need Can purchase inquiries or delays. This effort by Samsung will also stop the printed brocer and this is a unique initiative to save paper.

Also read- Gionee’s cool smartphone F8 Neo launched with a lot of features, price very low

Full range of every products

In Samsung’s e-catalog, customers will be shown the full range of products of the company and complete information about the product benefits through high resolution picture, unboxing videos. This will give customers detailed information on all Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, fitness banks and TVs as well as freeze, washing machine, AC, air purifiers, smart ovens and sound devices in the digital appliance segment. Also, customers will be satisfied about the price.

Also read- Best Deal on Washing Machine, Famous companies are giving huge discounts in Amazon Sale

Required by customers

By looking at Samsung’s e-catalog, customers can compare each of the products with other companies. Right now people write on e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and write their favorite electronic products and company name in the search box, after which they see the full range of that product. Now those who buy Samsung products can directly visit Samsung’s site and see the specifications and price of each range of products in the e-catalog. Samsung’s effort is bringing much color in the festival season.