Large cars take up more space than small ones. In cities this is a traffic problem. Now it is being demanded that, among other things, SUV owners dig deeper into their pockets.

Munich – Regardless of the debate about climate protection and resources, the dimensions of car models have been increasing for years. On the one hand, the vehicles are growing within the model series (e.g. VW Golf). On the other hand, SUVs, as legitimate successors to off-road vehicles, are extremely popular in Germany these days. The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) will assign around a third of all new passenger car registrations to this segment in 2022 (a total of 2.65 million).

However, more overview, safety and space have their price, which is usually borne by other population groups: oversized vehicles take up a lot of space – and that is problematic in urban areas with a large number of residents and many other road users.

Ban SUVs from cities? The German Association of Cities calls for crackdown

The German Association of Cities wants to counteract this development and is calling for a nationwide model that should initiate a reversal trend: significantly higher parking fees for cars that are (too) large! “The trend evidently only goes in one direction: bigger and heavier,” explains general manager Helmut Dedy Stuttgart News and Stuttgart newspaper. This reality does not fit into a time when “saving energy and space, climate and resource protection” is being discussed.

The approach that the German Association of Cities is promoting and that is also being hotly debated in Bavaria: That owners of large vehicles will have to dig deeper into their pockets in the future when it comes to parking spaces. In general, the goal must be to have fewer cars in cities than more and more. Because the quality of life would suffer enormously, Dedy explains. In addition, it is “absurd” to adapt parking areas and buildings to constantly growing cars, instead such vehicles should be assigned the “actual costs of driving and parking”.

However, that is easier said than done: in the industrial nation of Germany, the car represents the upswing that the country was able to experience in the post-war period. (Auto)mobility is still of enormous importance, not only in rural areas, but also in cities – sometimes also because local public transport appears to be in need of improvement in 2023. The mobility of the future, on the other hand, is likely to look different.

Higher SUV parking fees? It has long been a reality in Tübingen

It is doubtful that the number of cars in cities will decrease in the short to medium term. The demand for additional costs could at least put a stop to the trend towards ever larger car models. Tübingen serves as an example: In the Swabian city there has been a high surcharge for resident parking since 2022 – for SUVs and other large cars the costs are six times higher than for a smaller car.

While the ADAC is calling for larger parking spaces due to the development towards ever larger cars, the German Association of Cities is campaigning for a reduction in the number of vehicles in cities based on the Tübingen model. However, can this project only succeed through higher parking fees for lavish cars? doubts are warranted.

Recently, environmental activists known as tire extinguishers have deflated SUV tires in major cities around the world. There were also cases in Germany. (PF)