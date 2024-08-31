Epic Games Store isn’t just giving away games on Thursdays, it seems, but it’s also starting to organize offers like that of Virtual Girlfriend Lia from Soer Game Studio, a new Virtual Girlfriend Simulator That Will Be Free All Weekend . The most interesting part is that it is an unreleased game. So you will be able to try it practically at the launch, which was yesterday, August 30, 2024.

Virtual Girl

“Virtual Girlfriend Lia is an exciting interactive game where you have a virtual girlfriend with whom you can interact in different ways.” Explains the official description. “You can dress her in different styles, choose jewelry, give her commands to make her perform various actions.such as cooking, doing yoga, playing minigames and much more.”

Here are the system requirements:

Minimum OS version: Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 Memory: 8 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Storage: 2.5GB SSD

Recommended OS version: Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5 9100F Memory: 16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3050



It is therefore a simulator in which you interact with a sort of virtual doll. As specified by Epic Games Store, “The free weekend edition includes the base game.” If you want, there are also some paid editions that unlock some extra outfits for Lia. The offer will expire on September 2nd, so hurry up and redeem it if you are interested in the genre. Consider that it is subtitled in Italian, so you will not have language problems.