The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched the Blessed Hygenic Offering to God scheme

FSDA teams will also keep an eye on shops around the temples, periodically check the sweets being made there.

Lucknow

Indulgence in temples will also be approved by FSSAI. Along with this, the Prasad distributed in Gurudwaras and other religious places will also be made according to the standards. For this, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched the Blessful Hygenic Offering to God (enjoyment) scheme.

Under this, training will be given to the sweet shopkeepers around the religious places. Along with this, certificates will also be given after testing the sweets made at their shop. Under the scheme, after the certificate is issued, FSDA teams will also keep an eye on shops around the temples and periodically check the sweets being made there.

In case of any defect in goods during the investigation, its report will be sent to FSSAI. In such a situation, the shopkeeper’s license will be suspended or revoked along with the suit.

5 religious places will start

In the first phase under the Bhoga scheme, FSDA has selected five shrines – Hanuman Setu Temple, Old Mahaveer Temple at Aliganj, Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple at Daliganj, Gulachin Temple at Vikasnagar and Ashiana Gurdwara. Presently a list of Prasad shops around these religious places is also being made. The FSSAI team will train the artisans here. Along with this, anchor builders will also be trained in the gurdwara.

Certificate required for store-anchors

FSDA’s DO Dr. Shailendra Pratap Singh said that the ‘Bhoga’ scheme is for all religious places. Food items distributed around mosques will also be included in the scheme. Apart from this, certificates of bhandare and langar will also have to be obtained.