For many years López Obrador has had a grievance against the National Autonomous University of Mexicoof which he was a long enrollee for a degree that took him more than 12 years along the path of absences and extraordinary exams, while he watched entire generations pass by.

She recently revealed that in order to fulfill the second language that Faculty of Political Sciences required to graduate, he enrolled in a Portuguese summer course, passing the requirement, without speaking a word of Lusitanian today, which he must not know what it means.

In the advance of his government and his inevitable wear and tear, he accused the UNAM of having turned to the right and in the midst of the pandemic crisis, he reproached that he had not returned to face-to-face classes or supported the fight against covid, which was another lie.

He already brought his project to become the UNAM to support his Fourth Transformation. In this line, in recent days he has hardened his speech against all autonomous organizations, of which he commissioned his successor (a) his disappearance, and abounded in his obsession with the University, demanding his alignment with the 4-T and proposing the cancellation of its essential element, autonomy. Just last night he raised by a goose’s mouth to prevent the Governing Board from electing the rector and that it be via the vote of the community, that is, of the good people.

This is, since Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, the most devious attack on the autonomy of the University without that president daring to do so much: impose a rector.

These are, I repeat, the stellar times of the 4-T and the extension of his government because, whatever he says, he will not go to La Chingada, his farm, in 2024.

remnants

1. BLACKOUT.- For reasons that nobody has explained, nor will explain, the Government of Mexico CityOr was it the Presidential Palace? he turned off the lighting of the Zócalo on Wednesday at nine o’clock at night, when there were still thousands of women on the iron. I know that López Obrador goes to sleep early and you don’t have to make noise. But that order could have turned the march upside down, which passed without violence or casualties.

2. SHOCK.- The underlying crisis will occur when the Judiciary backs down the electoral reform of Lopez Obrador and he hardens his offensive against the Court, its president, Norma Piña, and legality. It will be key to know what Arturo Zaldívar is going to put before him, whether to hand him over to the president or his legacy as a minister, already greatly diminished, and

3. FASCISTS.- In the Presidency they are proto-fascists, predecessors of fascism, when López Obrador presents and promotes an official video seeking to establish a relationship of complicity that never existed and he celebrates it. He confuses the militancy of his own, with the journalistic trade of years of whom he knew the last century and now tries to disqualify through his amanuensis.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.

