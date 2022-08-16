Tare said it clearly: the Magician remains biancoceleste until the end of the season: now the technician must recover it and make it functional to the project

“Luis Alberto doesn’t move, he stays here until the end of the season”. Igli Tare did not mince words, nor did he use the conditional. The Lazio ds, after the match against Bologna, closed the usual summer soap opera on the future of the Spanish player. The Magician will therefore still remain in blue and white. The negotiation with Sevilla never really took off and so, over the weeks, the footballer’s hopes of going to play in the team for which he was a fan as a child and in which he grew up have faded. The only one for which he would have left Lazio without hesitation and the only one, too, who had shown some interest in him. Therefore, however, there has not been a real lunge by the Andalusian club, also because the evaluation given to the player by Lazio (about 25-30 million) was considered too high. See also Covid Lazio, the bulletin of 23 February

TURN THE PAGE – Luis therefore remains, now it will be up to Sarri to retune him as soon as possible on the Lazio channel. The coach, in the press conference before the match against Bologna, admitted that, during the preseason, the player was distracted by the possibility of moving to Sevilla. Adding, however, that in recent times he had seen him more concentrated. In the opening match of the championship he left him on the bench, only to insert him halfway through the second half, when Lazio were still under. With him on the field the biancoceleste team overturned the result. And he did so thanks also to the contribution of the Spaniard, who among other things played in a role not his own (he was one of the two central midfielders in the 4-4-1 that Sarri used with the team that had remained in ten). The Magician has therefore demonstrated in a concrete way that he is back on the piece. See also Homer draw for the Colombian League: time, TV and keys of the day

TACTICAL PROBLEM – More than giving him new stimuli, therefore, Sarri must understand how to best use him from a tactical point of view. This may be the real problem, more than the motivations, given that even in recent years Luis had hoped to return to Sevilla and then, once he stayed, it was always a decisive element. In the new midfield out of the market, however, his presence can be a problem. Or rather, it will be difficult for Sarri, especially in certain matches, to field a trio of midfield that foresees the presence on the sides of Milinkovic and Luis Alberto and in the center of Cataldi or of the new signing Marcos Antonio. Both are excellent setters, but are in hiding from the interdiction. The work that Leiva guaranteed in that position (who went away at the end of last season) are not able to do. For the balance of the median department it would be more useful, therefore, the presence of a “robust” and less technical interior, such as Basic or Vecino. And to make room for them more than Milinkovic could be Luis Alberto, as already happened on the first day. See also The best African footballers of the last 10 years

