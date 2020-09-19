Online shopping has grown significantly in the Corona era. The government is also taking rapid steps in this direction. The government makes about $ 400 billion (public procurement) every year. Most of this will now be done through online platforms. The government’s online marketplace is GeM (Government e-Marketplace), which is almost four years old.Administration costs are also saved significantly by the government procurement process going online. Apart from this, the entire process takes very less time and transparency is also maintained. It is believed that by this decision of the government, the state exchequer has so far benefited by about $ 1 billion, ie 7000 crores.

Corona hit, government debt crosses 100 lakh crore

Major companies of the country registered

With the help of GeM (Government e-Marketplace), all the Ministry purchases. State companies also benefit greatly from this. Companies like Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors are registered on this online platform. The government purchases vehicles, computers, chairs and many other items on this platform on a large scale.

Government procurement 18 percent of GDP

India’s total GDP is around 200 lakh crores. About 18 percent of this is government procurement. Only a quarter of the work in government procurement is done with the help of its e-marketplace, ie GeM. One reason for this is that other types of shopping such as arms shopping online are not possible. At present, about $ 3.5 billion, or 25 thousand crore rupees annually, government purchases are made online. Geleen CEO Tallinn Kumar believes that in the next five years it will cross $ 100 billion, or 7.5 lakh crores.