with videoThe Senate definitively approves the dispersal law that should better distribute asylum seekers among municipalities. Of the senators, 43 voted in favor and 27 voted against. Five senators, including two VVD members, were absent from the roll-call vote. The rest of the VVD faction in the Senate voted, as announced last week, in favor of the law of State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD).
Hanneke Keultjes
