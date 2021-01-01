Highlights: Government allows import and export of Kovid-19 vaccine without any price limit

Regulation exemption for import and export of Kovid-19 vaccine through courier

This will allow the vaccine to be approved faster and its distribution will also be faster.

new Delhi

The government has allowed the import and export of Covid-19 vaccine without any price limit for rapid approval and distribution. The Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has relaxed the regulation for import and export of Kovid-19 vaccine through couriers in places where Express Cargo Disposal System (ECCS) is operational. The department said that in relation to Kovid-19, import and export of vaccine is allowed without any price limit.

The CBIC said that Kovid-19 posed unforeseen challenges to customs and other administrations around the world, and that efficient disposal and distribution of vaccines is crucial to fight this epidemic. CBIC stated that it is necessary to store and transport the vaccine at a controlled temperature and there are many aspects involved. Effective arrangements are thus necessary for rapid evacuation of the vaccine between boundaries.

Coordination is necessary

In a letter sent to the field offices, the CBIC stated that the clearance of the vaccine would involve multiple stakeholders, so effective coordination between the various stakeholders is necessary. The department has also asked to form a task force led by officers of the rank of Joint / Additional Commissioner of Customs to coordinate the clearance of the Corona vaccine.