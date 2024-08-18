The mystery surrounding the case of Sharon Verzeni, stabbed in Terno d’Isola: it could have been the hand of a woman that killed the young woman.

The mysterious murder of Sharon Verzeniwhich occurred on the night between July 29 and 30 in Terno d’Isola, continues to hold the community and the police in check. The 33-year-old, brutally stabbed near her home, has left behind an enigma that deepens day by day. The investigations, conducted by the Carabinieri, have revealed a new and surprising hypothesis: the hand that inflicted the fatal blows may have been that of a woman.

As reported by The Messengerinvestigators do not rule out the possibility that Sharon’s killer was a female individual who may have known the victim. Investigative sources, suggesting that further details could emerge soon, state:

“We hope that the final report from the medical examiners will provide us with some more data.”

The discovery surprised everyone, but it did not ease the pain of those affected by this tragedy. Bruno Verzeni, the victim’s father is shocked and visibly confused:

“Her killer must be stopped as soon as possible. No one could have had anything against her”

Among the main suspects are Sergio RuoccoSharon’s partner and future husband, who was in the house the night of the crime. Ruocco, 37, said he did not leave the house and went to bed early. However, his version was questioned by the police, who will soon question him for the third time.

The investigation is also focusing on surveillance videos from the area. The cameras captured the image of a person in bicycle in the vicinity of Via Castegnate, the site of the murder, shortly before 1:00 a.m. Investigators are trying to identify this individual not because they suspect he may be the murderer, but because he may have useful information for the case. A hole in three minutes in the footage could provide crucial clues about the killer’s motive and profile, suggesting that Sharon and the attacker may have met before the crime.

The details of the crime are chilling: Sharon was stabbed four times, three of which were fatal. After the attack, the woman managed to call for help with a desperate: “Help, they stabbed me,” before dying moments later. The investigation continues to hunt for clues that can finally reveal the identity of the killer and the motive behind this atrocious crime. The community of Terno d’Isola awaits answers, hoping that the truth will come to light as soon as possible.

