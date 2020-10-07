Weight Loss south Indian Oats Dal Idli Recipe: Idli, a popular dish of South India, is very popular all over the country due to its nutritious properties. The special thing is that people also include this tasty dish in breakfast to lose weight. The protein present in it helps to keep the person satiated for a long time by regulating the hunger hormone Ghrelin. Idli maker is commonly used to make idli. Even if you do not have an idli maker, you can easily make it at home like an idli maker without any market. Know how

Ingredients for making Oats Dal Idli-

-2 cups oats

-500 gram curd

-1 tsp mustard seeds

-1 tsp urad dal

-1/2 tsp gram lentils

-1/2 tsp oil

-2 tsp green chillies, finely chopped

-1 cup carrots, grated

– Curry leaves – 3-4 leaves

-2 tsp coriander, finely chopped

-1/2 turmeric powder

-2 tsp salt

-A pinch Baking Soda

How to make Oats Dal Idli-

To make Oats Dal Idli, first fry the oats on a pan till it becomes light brown. Now put them in the mixer and make oats powder. In a pan, fry the oil, mustard seeds (let it sizzle), urad dal and chana dal till they turn brown. Now add chopped coriander, green chillies, grated carrots and turmeric and stir for a minute.

Now mix this mixture by adding salt, baking soda and curd to the oats powder. Use water as needed to make the mixture. Idli mixture is ready.

Now grease it by applying oil in the bowl, add idli mixture in each bowl. Now place water in a pan and keep the sieve over it. After placing the bowl of idli on the sieve, cover the pan. After steaming the idlis for 15 minutes, take them out in a plate and serve them with onion chutney.