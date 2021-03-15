Brand Studio for Colgate

The production of plastic containers is a problem, if you think about a sustainable future. Every year, more than 8 million tons of waste of this material end up in the oceans. This is concerning when you consider that, for example, a non-recyclable plastic bottle takes about 450 years to decompose.

To put a stop to this problem, some countries are taking measures. China, which in 2018 was the world’s largest plastic producer, decided to reduce its consumption. By 2022, it expects to lower its use in e-commerce and food delivery shipments. Another phase of the project involves promoting the use of biodegradable and recyclable plastics by 2025. Plastic bags were banned in 2020 in major cities and will be phased out in 2022 across the country.

Measures were also taken in the European Union. Since 2006, on the continent recycling of plastic waste doubled. And as of July 3 of this year, single-use plastic items, such as plates, cutlery, straws, drink stirrers, balloon sticks, stoppers and lids, will be banned.

In Argentina, progress is also being made in that direction. In June last year, the National Parks Administration (APN) approved a regulation for the progressive reduction and specific prohibition of single-use plastic utensils in parks and in protected areas of the country. It reaches elements such as beverage bottles, tableware, disposable plastic utensils, balloon support rods and non-reusable plastic bags, among others.

Caring for the environment is a daily job

Today, more and more companies are working together to create a more sustainable world and meet the interests of consumers. In this way, the eco-friendly trend reaches products that we use every day, such as toothpaste.

Colgate advanced in this area with an important innovation in its line Natural Extracts. Their new toothpastes incorporate the first 100% recyclable tube to arrive in Argentina. This means that once the product is finished, its packaging can be reused through the same process that bottles are recycled. This is one more step for the brand to meet its sustainability goals by 2025.

The innovative tube is made from HDPE materials, and Colgate shared the intellectual property so it can be freely used throughout the industry. “We want all the toothpastes on the market to meet the same recycling standards that we have achieved. We can align with these common standards for tubes and still compete with what they contain, “said Sergio Herrera, Marketing Director for Cono Sur.

The brand’s desire is that everyone can be part of this process of change, which has its sights set on sustainability and is the first to receive recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers.

When choosing toothpastes Colgate Natural Extracts Not only are you opting for a first-rate oral hygiene product, but you are also making a difference, with an action that will have an impact on the planet. Just by brushing their teeth, everyone can create a positive result for the environment. “Our commitment is to continue innovating to find new ways to reduce the use of plastic in packaging. Sustainability and caring for the planet must be accessible to all, it does not have to be a choice between what is good for oral health and what is good for the environment ”, added Herrera.

Colgate’s goal for 2025 is for all product categories to have recyclable packaging. In addition, by that date they expect that the containers or plastic products will be made with 25% recycled plastic. Finally, they aspire to eliminate up to 0% unnecessary packaging. In this way, the environmental footprint will be significantly reduced.

The Colgate Natural Extracts line consists of products made with naturally derived ingredients. It has three toothpastes with different elements. Colgate Natural Extracts Activated Charcoal and Peppermint have a whitening effect. Activated carbon is the star element, which contributes to achieve a deep and purifying cleaning. The combination with mint gives a surprising sensation and taste. In addition, the cream removes dental plaque and is safe for tooth enamel, protects against cavities and has a gel texture. Added to all this is its active foam, which helps eliminate impurities.

The line is completed with Colgate Natural Extracts coconut and ginger flavor, which provides freshness and fills the mouth with a soft and sweet sensation; and with Colgate Natural Extracts citrus and eucalyptus flavor. The three variants guarantee an explosion of flavor for the care of the smile.

In addition to the incorporation of the first recyclable tube, the toothpaste brings another novelty. Colgate Natural Extracts does not have TACC, so it can be used by those who cannot consume gluten.

The Natural Extracts line also includes a mouthwash and a bamboo brush, which is biodegradable. They are products that look towards the future, towards a more sustainable world.

How to recicle

It is important to check if the tube has the symbol that indicates that it can be recycled. If not, it must be placed in the waste container.

Step by step to start recycling.

Before disposing of it, squeeze out as much toothpaste as possible. It does not have to be opened to extract the cream, since during processing the tube is crushed and goes through a rinse, in which the residual paste is washed away.

The lids are also recyclable and must be disposed of together with the container. Although they are made from a different plastic, they are not thrown away separately.

The HDPE No. 2 plastic used in Colgate tubing is designed to be “circular,” meaning the material can be reprocessed into new products and packaging.