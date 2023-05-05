Expensive prices, +17.5% the price of pasta. Minister Urso immediately convenes the Guarantor for surveillance

There pasta is the emblem of Made in Italy abroad. A simple and genuine ingredient, a must on Italian tables. But now the price is soaring and the risk to be avoided is that it becomes a “luxury”. For this reason, Adolfo UrsoMinister of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) has requested to convene a meeting with Benedetto Mineo, Guarantor for price surveillancein which the rapid alert commission is convened to analyze the dynamics that influence this price increase and plan what to do.

L’encounter was set for next May 11th at 2.30 pm at Palazzo Piacentini. It is the first time that the commission created with the will meet Transparency decree converted into law by Parliament on 10 March.

The alarm from the Ministry of Made in Italy was triggered by the latest data for the month of March, according to which pasta has undergone an increase of 17.5% compared to March 2022. The data is even more worrying if contextualized with the fact that compared to last year, the price of the raw material has decreased. The variables of energy costs and other production factors remain fluctuating.

Pasta, the price skyrockets. Concern for food sovereignty

