Higher maximum amount, different betting fields, more draws: The European lottery Eurojackpot is celebrating its tenth birthday. And reinvents itself completely.

Munich – The dream of big money probably unites many people. But not everyone has the talent to become a highly paid football star in the Bundesliga or a singer with a record deal worth millions.

The other jobs in this salary class are just as rare. That’s why one or the other tries to gamble. Winning the lottery is probably the shortest way to your own million in your bank account. However, it is also the most improbable – the chance of winning is vanishingly small.

Eurojackpot: Maximum winnings increased to 120 million euros

Nevertheless, millions of people put their crosses on the lottery ticket every week. In addition to the national draw, there have also been European lotteries for a number of years, such as the Eurojackpot. The lottery, which is organized by 33 state lottery companies from a total of 18 European countries, celebrates its tenth birthday on March 23rd.

They apparently take this as an opportunity to announce a very special change to their participants. According to a statement from Lotto Bayern, the maximum winnings for the Eurojackpot will increase to 120 million euros. So far, the limit was reached at 90 million euros. By the way, shortly before Christmas, a German hit the Eurojackpot and won over 70 million euros.

Eurojackpot: In future, two lottery draws per week every Tuesday and Friday

And that’s not all, instead of once a week you can now try your luck at the Eurojackpot twice a week. In addition to the drawing on Friday, there will be another one on Tuesday.

Innovations are also introduced when typing in the individual fields. As before, five numbers out of 50 must be typed. With the so-called euro numbers, the counterpart to the super number, it will no longer be two out of ten but two out of twelve.

Eurojackpot: All new regulations at a glance

Eurojackpot (new regulations from March 23, 2022) Eurojackpot (old rules) Drawing: once a week Drawing: once a week Maximum win: 120 million euros Maximum win: 90 million euros Tips: five out of 50 plus two out of 12 euro numbers Tips: five out of 50 plus two out of 10 euro numbers Stake per betting field: two euros Stake per betting field: two euros Odds of winning: 1 in 140 million Odds of winning: 1 in 90 million

Eurojackpot: More money, but the chance of winning is even lower

A small drop of bitterness: This means that the maximum possible win is higher, but two other options for the number of euros make the chance of winning even less likely. In the future, this will be around 1:140 million (previously 1:90 million).

After all, according to Lotto Bayern, the new features will increase the payout in all prize categories. And the cost per completed betting field also remains the same at two euros. (kh)