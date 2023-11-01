It is perhaps too early to talk about new Fab Fours like in the good old days, but Jannik Sinner’s victory in the ATP 500 in Vienna demonstrated something simple and now evident to everyone: the blue has reached maturity and continuity and has risen from rest of the colleagues chasing behind the dominators of the season, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medved. On the contrary, Jannik has become enormously close to those three, to the point of being able to permanently sit at their table. There is no longer a trio in the tennis pyramid, but a quadrumvirate. The confirmation came directly from Gilles Cervara, Medvedev’s coach who opened the doors of Olympus to Jannik himself immediately after seeing him win in Vienna: “He has made improvements in all aspects of the game: he is good in defense and attack, he puts speed into his shots with little effort and now he does it without making many mistakes. He wins constantly, even in big events and against the best and this is giving him a lot of confidence for the future.” Hence the final sentence: “he is now at the level of Medvedev, Alcaraz and Djokovic!”.