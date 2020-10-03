Bharti Airtel has once again launched its Rs 399 postpaid plan. This time, Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is being offered in more telecom circles. Explain that earlier this company had removed this plan from its listing and it was being offered in Chuninja Circle itself. But it seems that after the launch of Jio Postpaid Plus plan, the company has now implemented a plan of Rs 399 in all circles to compete with Jio.Airtel’s Rs 399 plan from the country’s second largest telecom company Airtel will compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Plus plan. In a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel was informed to launch this plan of Rs 399 in all circles.

Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 399

Explain that this plan of Rs 399 is a base postpaid plan. According to the report, Airtel users from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu reported that they saw this plan in the Airtel thanks app.

100 SMS with 40GB 3G / 4G data is offered every day in Airtel plan of Rs 399. Apart from this, unlimited calling is also free. Apart from Wynk Music and Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription for 1 year is also being included in this postpaid plan. Users also get Rs 150 cashback on free halotunes and fastag transactions.

Explain that in the Airtel plan of Rs 399, customers do not get the opportunity to add any additional connection. According to the information given on Airtel’s website, only users who plan Rs 499 and above will get ‘Priority Service’. With the plan of Rs 399, users will not get ‘Priority Service’.

As we said that the postpaid plan of Rs 399 will compete with the plan of Rs 399 of Jio. The benefits available in both the plans are almost same.