Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of Team India, does not need any introduction today. Today, every cricketer dreams of reaching the place where he is. At the same time, after knowing the news about Dhoni, his fans are quite excited. According to sources, MS Dhoni is going to enter the Bollywood industry very soon.

We all know that in the past, many Indian cricket team players have tried their luck in films, including many names like Vinod Kambli, Ajay Jadeja. However, none of them could achieve success. At the same time, news is coming that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s name is also going to be included in this list. However, Dhoni’s entry is going to be slightly different from the rest of the cricketers. According to media reports, Mahi is going to enter the film industry not as an actor but as a producer.

According to sources, MS Dhoni will produce a web series very soon. Let us tell you that Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni (Sakshi Dhoni) has given this information to the fans through his social media account. Sakshi has written on her official Twitter account, ‘We want your love and prayers.’ Apart from this, Sakshi recently talked about this while talking to the media and said- ‘This web series will show the journey of an Aghori. Through this series, an attempt will be made to break many myths going on in the society.