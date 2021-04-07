Cristina Kirchner, whose entry records to the Olivos villa are missing pages in the days of the death of Néstor Kirchner and the AMIA prosecutor Alberto Nisman, asked this Thursday to investigate whether the former private secretary of Mauricio Macri, Dario Nieto, failed to deliver information on income of judicial officials to the presidential residence.

In a brief presented in the case for alleged illegal espionage in Lomas de Zamora in which he is the complainant, the lawyer for the former president, Carlos Beraldi, requested that evidence measures be ordered and in case of suspicions, a summons be summoned Grandson to an extension of his statement of inquiry. Nieto lacks merit in the cause.

During Cristina’s presidency, not only were Olivos’s income records incomplete during the crime of the AMIA prosecutor in 2015, but also the page is missing for the week of the death of former president Néstor Kirchner in 2010. In addition, there were a fire in the Casa Rosada that affected its own records in the week of the discovery of Nisman’s body.

The records of entry to Olivos between 2007 and 2015, also requested by Poder Ciudadano, were incomplete and some were handwritten with inaccuracies about the names. Among them, for example, it is observed that the member of the Supreme Court of Justice, Eugenio Zaffaroni entered Olivos on March 2, 2007. Then, no one prosecuted those holes in a public registry.

Now Beraldi did, but for Macri’s management. “According to different media outlets, the accused Darío Hugo Nieto, in his capacity as Undersecretary of the Undersecretary of Presidential Affairs (General Secretariat of the Presidency) evacuated, on January 24, 2019, a request for information made by Citizen Power “.

The Macri government handed over the income records to Olivos from Cristina’s presidencies and her first six months in office.

But later for “Security issues” He refused to give them to the Citizen Power. Then, the NGO made a complaint to the Justice which agreed with it. Thus, Nieto delivered only a list ordered in alphabetical form and last week the government of Alberto Fernández gave Poder Ciudadano the complete record of the entries to Olivos during Macri’s management, which was what was claimed.

For Beraldi, the NGO received a response from Nieto that “suffered from serious deficiencies, namely, it did not specify, among other things, the reasons why the persons listed had entered the Quinta de Olivos, as well as the date or time of entry and exit “

“In this regard, it is interesting to note, due to its direct link with the object of the process, that in the information that Nieto provided to” Poder Ciudadano “, although he was aware of the entry of Gustavo Arribas to Quinta de Olivos, as happened with the rest of the cases the reasons were not expressed either of their visit / s or the chronological data of the / s itself “, he added.

In the records for the period 2007-2017, almost every day the former head of the SIDE, the monkey Icazuriaga and Paco Larcher entered the residence of Olivos and did not say the reasons either, as found Clarion in the forms delivered to Citizen Power.

Beraldi said that, for example, Nieto’s list “did not account for the entry of several magistrates of the Judicial Power and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the Quinta de Olivos, highlighting, among such omissions, the repeated visits of Judge Mariano Borinsky (15 opportunities), as well as Attorney General Raúl Plée (an opportunity) “.

While these proposals are being formulated, Cristina wants to set aside to Hornos, Borinsky and Pleé of the eight cases in which it is processed. And Borinsky ordered that the cause for the alleged illegal macrista espionage go to the courts of Comodoro Py. Before which the vice president went with a complaint appeal to the Court, more political than legal, which will surely be rejected because it is not a final judgment.

“As is known, the appointed magistrates have taken direct intervention in the processing of this process, and specifically, in the claim of inhibitory of competition that promoted, precisely, the defense of the accused Darío Nieto, in which they ruled and resolved of in accordance with what was requested by the named “, concluded Beraldi.

In the vice president’s brief, it was recalled that on the cell phone kidnapped Nieto in the espionage case, in which he lacks merit, “there is a mention in which a reference is made to Judge Borinsky, with the following indication” Talk to Borinsky. Complaint, administrative and criminal issue “.

