For the Ukrainian military, the hope of retaking the Crimean peninsula is not yet dead. © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/Imago

The Ukrainian armed forces are increasing attacks in Crimea – in the air, on land and at sea. The hope of a reconquest is alive.

Crimea – The military efforts of the Ukrainians are causing a stir. A possible reconquest of the Crimean peninsula no longer seems completely unthinkable. Reports about this, among other things Newsweek.

Crimean Peninsula: Ukraine puts pressure on Russia

The Ukrainian army claims to have achieved important successes in its attacks in the southern Zaporizhzhia region in recent weeks. The aim of the military leadership is to advance to the Sea of ​​Azov. This is still about 80 kilometers away from the Russian defense line. This would either cut off the land connection to Crimea or the Ukrainian army would advance so far into the area that the peninsula would come within range of its artillery.

Another destination is the approximately 19 kilometer long Kerch Bridge. This connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula. Military experts suspect that if the bridge is damaged again, the situation could change significantly again. It would not be the first time that the Ukrainian military has damaged the bridge through attacks.

Former US General: Liberation begins with isolation

Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said the constant attacks would “continue to put pressure on the fragile Russian command structure.” He also added that “the liberation of Crimea must begin with isolating the peninsula by cutting the land bridge and the Kerch Bridge.”

David Silbey, an associate professor at Cornell University in Washington, called retaking the region a difficult task. He said: “The best thing the Ukrainians can do is to cut off the Russians in Crimea and force them to retreat, rather than trying to attack and take it directly.”

Crimea as a strategically valuable anchor point

Due to its strategic importance, the Crimean peninsula has already experienced several changes of control. The favorable location on the Black Sea not only enables lucrative grain and raw materials trade. Military importance in particular has always been the focus of political powers. In spring 2014, Russia forced annexation of the peninsula, triggering the Ukraine conflict. This conflict led to the terrible war in Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian attacks on the Black Sea has risen sharply in recent days. Several warships and submarines were damaged in a Ukrainian air strike on a Russian shipyard. Likewise, Russia’s clear supremacy at sea appears to be slowly overturning: for the first time since the beginning of the war, merchant ships were able to enter the port of Odessa – and without Russian permission.